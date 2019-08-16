Airplane
Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A system-wide slowdown in the computer systems used by Customs and Border Protection is causing delays for international travelers entering the United States.

Travelers have taken to social media at multiple airports showing growing lines of passengers trying to get through customs as the agency continues to work through the computer issue.

Customs and Border Protection said domestic flights are not impacted by the problem.

This is a breaking new story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest updates as the become available.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.