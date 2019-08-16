ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A system-wide slowdown in the computer systems used by Customs and Border Protection is causing delays for international travelers entering the United States.
Travelers have taken to social media at multiple airports showing growing lines of passengers trying to get through customs as the agency continues to work through the computer issue.
I was finally able to check in for a flight before actually getting to the airport 😂.... & now US Customs systems are down NATION WIDE! Line is crazy & getting crazier. pic.twitter.com/RctYJbEFrF— Ali Ahmad (@AliAhmad03) August 16, 2019
@cnnbrk @cnn @foxnewsalert @fox5dc @FoxNews @MSNBC video footage of the wait at @IAD due to the Customs @CBP nationwide outtage. #Customs #SystemDown #CBP pic.twitter.com/KiTFcl2QRU— Tony Montgomery (@Tony_Luke87) August 16, 2019
Wow @JFKairport customs systems are down! Glad I have Global Entry but don’t think it’s gonna help #jfk #customsapocalypse pic.twitter.com/WgwkaKwtGG— Ninis Samuel (@TexNin) August 16, 2019
All Customs systems down at PHL. Landed 45 minutes ago. Still in line at Global Entry. #phl #uscustoms #BorderPatrol pic.twitter.com/HUJhdapdx2— Joe Martella (@jmartella2) August 16, 2019
Customs and Border Protection said domestic flights are not impacted by the problem.
This is a breaking new story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest updates as the become available.
