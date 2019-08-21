COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews are working to repair a cut gas line in the area of Mabry Road and Shallowford Road.
According to Cobb Fire, the six-inch gas line was cut by a utility workers. As a result, the neighborhood near Bittersweet Drive was evacuated, and part of Mabry Road is closed.
Detours can be accessed at: Chimney Lake Drive between Mabry and Johnson Ferry, and Wesley Chapel between Shallowford and Sandy Plains.
