ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Meet Baloo! This 1-year-old male binturong just arrived at Zoo Atlanta and comes from the Brookfield Zoo. He is busy exploring his new home in the Zoo’s Complex Carnivores zone.
Binturongs are known as "bearcats" because they look like a mix of both. They are classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and their most pressing threat is habitat loss for conversion to agriculture, especially for palm oil plantations. Other threats include the pet trade and hunting for their meat, which is considered a delicacy in some parts of their range.
Binturongs are also distinctive in that they are one of only two members of the order Carnivora to feature a prehensile tail.
“We’re very excited to welcome Baloo to Zoo Atlanta. While many of our guests visit the Zoo to experience seeing the animals that almost everyone is familiar with, we always look forward to acquainting them with species they may have less knowledge of,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “As an ambassador for his species, Baloo also gives us a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of the palm oil crisis, which is an urgent conservation challenge for wildlife in many parts of the world, but particularly in the binturong’s native range.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.