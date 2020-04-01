ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The World's busiest airport has lost more than half of its traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak and it doesn't appear that it will increase anytime soon.
Officials at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport say flights are down by 60 percent. The airport usually has about 2,700 arrivals or departures per day but now, they're down to about 1,100.
Many airport employees have switched to teleworking but those needed to keep operations running are still coming to the facility.
With that decrease in travelers, many airlines are considering or have already made cuts to accommodate. Southwest Airlines is set to reduce their schedule by 40 percent, starting in May. That's about 1,500 fewer fights per day.
The airline says the cuts address lower passenger demand, operational disruptions and suspension of international service. The new flight schedule takes effect May 3 and is set to end June 5.
Southwest says customers who will be affected will be notified and offered additional flexibility for flight changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.