(CBS46)-- 46 more COVID-19 test sites are now available in Georgia.
CVS Health announced the expansion of testing locations across the state beginning June 12, as part of the company's goal to process 1.5 million tests a month nationally.
The new sites utilize self-swab tests. Patients must register ahead of time on CVS.com.
To find a testing site near you, click here.
