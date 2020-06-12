Covid-19 Testing At Sites Around City
Maddie Meyer

(CBS46)-- 46 more COVID-19 test sites are now available in Georgia.

CVS Health announced the expansion of testing locations across the state beginning June 12, as part of the company's goal to process 1.5 million tests a month nationally.

The new sites utilize self-swab tests. Patients must register ahead of time on CVS.com.

To find a testing site near you, click here.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.