CVS Health celebrates heart month through free screenings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CVS Health is raising awareness about heart disease throughout the month of February through free screenings.
February marks American Heart Month, and the company has partnered with the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign to spread the word. For the first three Thursdays in February (6, 13 and 20) all MinuteClinic locations throughout metro Atlanta and Georgia will offer "Know Your Numbers" preventative screenings focused on total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.
Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure which puts them at greater risk for heart attacks and strokes.
"We know that nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, yet most women don't know their personal health numbers that are critical to determining one's risk," said Angela Patterson, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, CVS MinuteClinic and Vice President, CVS Health. "MinuteClinic provides an easy and convenient way to get this important health data, during February and all year long."
To receive a free screening, download the voucher, print a copy and bring it with you to scan at the MinuteClinic registration kiosk. Alternatively, you can use your mobile phone to show the voucher to the provider after you register at the kiosk. The voucher can be found at www.cvshealth.com/gored.
