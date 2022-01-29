ATLANTA (CBS46) — CVS has launched new "Health Zones" with one in Atlanta's 30318 zip code.
The health giant is working with several local nonprofits and Uber Health to make sure residents get access to doctor visits, work and educational programs.
"It's essentially a way to really wrap around those affordable housing units and focus in that zip code with wonderful, on the ground nonprofit partners who are keeping us abreast of all the issues and opportunities and gaps that these folks are facing," said Eileen Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy at CVS.
CVS says the initiative is a five year commitment and could be expanded.
"30318 happens to have, as I said, a high 60 plus population and we believe there's about 8,000 folks in that zip code," said Boone. "The timing really couldn't be better. We have all these programs. The goal was to build a coalition of nonprofits, to put them together to really affect change in a way that we think is going to make a difference."
Along with Uber Health, CVS is partnering with Atlanta Community Food Bank, Open Hand Atlanta, Thanks Mom and Dad Fund, the Family Health Centers of Georgia and Good Samaritan Health Center.
"There's a lot of need and I think, when we look at demographic data, we know that people living in these surrounding zip codes, specifically 30318 and 30314, have a life expectancy gap of up to 23 years when we compare that to zip codes throughout metro Atlanta," said Breanna Lathrop, Chief Operating Officer and Nurse practitioner at Good Samaritan Health Center. "CVS has provided funding that's helped us be able to increase our number of healthcare providers available so that new patients or people seeking care from this community can get immediate appointments."
