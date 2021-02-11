Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday CVS Pharmacy will now begin COVID-19 vaccine appointments at a dozen stores across Georgia. CVS joins a list or retailers that includes Publix, Kroger, Ingles, and Walmart providing vaccine access across Georgia.
"With limited supply and increasing demand, we are working diligently to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians in our Phase 1a+ populations as possible," Governor Kemp said. "I am grateful to CVS for their continued partnership in those efforts and look forward to continuing to work together to administer this life-saving vaccine to the people of Georgia."
The full list of cities where CVS is offering vaccine appointments includes:
- Atlanta
- Augusta
- Buford
- Canton
- Columbus
- Cumming
- Dalton
- Gainesville
- Jonesboro
- Marietta
- Savannah
- Stone Mountain
Appointments are open now and vaccinations will begin Friday. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy App, or by calling 1-800-746-7287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.