ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- New testing sites are set to become available across the state after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday a partnership with CVS Health.
On May 22, the company will open 23 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations throughout Georgia.
“CVS Health has been a tremendous partner in this fight, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Georgia as they expand testing in communities throughout our state," said Governor Kemp.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27, according to CVS officials.
If all goes according to plan, the company intends to expand the service to nearly 1,000 locations across the country.
The 23 test sites in Georgia are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the press release.
“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health.
The new testing sites in Georgia include:
CVS Pharmacy, 6031 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30134
CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
CVS Pharmacy, 5095 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092
CVS Pharmacy, 4345 South Cobb Drive, SE., Smyrna, GA 30080
CVS Pharmacy, 2738 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30003
CVS Pharmacy, 11710 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076
CVS Pharmacy, 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024
CVS Pharmacy, 3785 Sixes Road, Canton, GA 30014
CVS Pharmacy, 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway NW., Lawrenceville, GA 30043
CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road, Dacula, GA 30019
CVS Pharmacy, 3595 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606
CVS Pharmacy, 800 East West Connector SW., Austell, GA 30106
CVS Pharmacy, 4895 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040
CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, GA 30080
CVS Pharmacy, 480 Glynn Street, Fayetteville, GA 30214
CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31406
CVS Pharmacy, 1950 Buford Highway, Buford, GA 30518
CVS Pharmacy, 100 East Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066
CVS Pharmacy, 5690 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405
CVS Pharmacy, 2324 US Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
CVS Pharmacy, 6120 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton, GA 30115
CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30019
CVS Pharmacy, 1544 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.
