ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Rockdale County officials are alerting the public of a cyber attack that occurred on several county server systems.
According to Rockdale County Technology Services, an employee within the department clicked on an infected email and that has affected as many as nine county servers.
As a result, the Rockdale County water resources department will not be able to process payments, so any bills due on Friday will be given an appropriate grace period.
There also could be additional functionality issues throughout the day.
The department says a shut down of all computers will take place Friday afternoon and phone lines, internet and email within the department will be sporadic.
