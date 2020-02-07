CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rockdale County’s internal servers were slammed by a cyber attack Thursday evening.
Officials said the cyber attack attack started by an infected email.
"We had an email come in that was spam around 5:00 Thursday evening." said Al Yelberton, Director of Technology Services. "As we did the investigation overnight we found out it was one employee that clicked on alink in an email that started the whole flood."
They immediately shut down the systems but not before up to nine servers were breached.
Yelderton said because they sprang into protective mode so fast the damage was limited.
"There was no financial information compromised.. The server hit just tells the traffic on the network which way to go."
As a result, the Rockdale County Water Resources Department was unable to process payments and gave customers a grace period.
Phone lines, internet access and emails within the department were sporadic.
Yelderton told CBS46’s Iyani Hughes there is a simple lesson to be learned.
"If you don't know the sender, don’t even open the email. If you do open the email because you think you know them, if there is a link, hover the mouse over the link and it will tell you the true address."
The Georgia Technology Authority, GBI and Homeland Security went through every server to be certain no information is compromised and to get the issue resolved.
