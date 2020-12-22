While many are enjoying the Christmas time, so are the scammers sending out dubious text messages which look like package alerts.
“This spam can be very, very dangerous,” said Greg Evans a cyber security expert with nationalcybersecurity.com.
The texts say they’re from Fedex and UPS and send a link to track your package.
“Do not click the link,” said Greg.
That link will give scammers the ability to access various amounts of your personal information by accessing your phones browser; giving the scammer your Amazon account details or perhaps your bank login.
The higher-end phones have better protection against these scammers, so if you don’t have a $1,000 phone you could be in for a rough ride.
“There’s malware where you can literally have everything that’s being typed on the phone, usernames, passwords, even your code to login to your phone sent to a third party,” said Greg.
Online credit card transactions for the week ending December 13 were up 51% according to a leading financial data analyst, Facteus.
So while you’re finding that special gift and shopping online there are ways to protect yourself.
“Don’t use the browser, download the Amazon app, use your banking app, that way your information is encrypted within that app,” said Greg.
Other things Greg says to look out for are web addresses ending in ".info" or ".cn." He advises people to look for misspellings in web addresses, and clearing your phone's cache.
