FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- It hasn’t even been open for two months, but already, a 220,000 square-foot facility in Forest Park is a very busy place.
“Cyber Monday, today, this has been our largest volume day,” said site leader Daniel Cobb, “and that will continue to grow as we get closer to Christmas.”
The site is the last stop Amazon packages make before they head to people’s homes.
CBS46 also got an up-close look at some of the hot deals Amazon is offering for Cyber Monday only.
“You can’t have Cyber Monday without devices, right?” said Amazon public relations manager Shemeeka Johnson. “All of our devices right now up to 70 percent off.”
The world’s largest online retailer is offering steep discounts on a variety of items.
“You really don’t want to miss the discounts for this one-day sale specifically,” Johnson said.
As for how Amazon items end up at your door? It couldn’t happen without entrepreneurs like Henry Kelly.
“I was looking for an opportunity to own my own business,” Kelly said. “It was a lifelong dream.”
Kelly owns one of several fleets of vans that partner with Amazon and make the actual deliveries.
“That entrepreneurial spirit and the drive that they have, you see that when they come in every day,” said Cobb.
“I tell our team, this is our opportunity to bring smiles to our customers because everyone is ordering for friends and family,” said Kelly, “and we want to be the ones that make sure that their package gets there safely.”
