ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- After a yearlong monumental move and tens of millions of dollars in restoration, the Cyclorama is ready for public viewing once again.
“The painting is 370 around and 49 feet tall,” said Atlanta History Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale.
To relocate it from Grant Park, the painting was divided into two 5,000 pound sections, rolled around steel spools and transferred to the Atlanta History Center.
“It was decided in 2014, 150 years and one day after the Battle of Atlanta, Mayor Reed announced the move to the Atlanta History Center.
Depicting the civil war's Battle of Atlanta, the Cyclorama was originally painted for a northern audience to celebrate a northern victory. After going on tour up north, the painting settled in Atlanta in 1892 where it took on a new meaning.
“It changes it from an artifact about a northern victory and takes on this lost cause persona,” Sheffield told reporter CBS46 Ashley Thompson. “It's as if the south almost won and it celebrates that part.”
The painting was modified to depict fleeing union soldiers instead of fleeing confederates, but it was painted back to its original design in the 1930s.
“It's a work of art but it's also a work of your imagination interpreting the art and the history.”
There are a few mysteries in the painting like the sole African American Union soldier, when hundreds of thousands of black men fought in the war.
“We don't know if the Germans put that in there as an homage to the African Americans.
There are no women featured in the painting but there is a figure of a soldier who is supposed to resemble actor Clark Gable.
Cyclorama will open to the public on February 22. For more information, click here.
