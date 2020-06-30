ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Embattled Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard defended his decision to bring murder charges against Garrett Rolfe, a former Atlanta police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Some have even called for Howard's resignation, saying he overreached when charging Rolfe, but Howard said he will not resign and adds the murder charges are justified.
"I don’t believe you’re going to get the Brooks' family telling you that it’s an overreach," said Howard. He added that his decision to charge former Atlanta officer Rolfe with murder is not only justified but the right thing to do.
"I’m concerned about the people here in the community. I don’t believe any of them will tell you that, and I would say if you shot a man in the back you would probably be charged with murder too. So if you would get charged, I don’t think it’s an overreach that a police officer would have the same standards of justice" added Howard.
Howard said his goal is to make the Rayshard Brooks' shooting the last time an officer unjustly kills an unarmed black man. And, when Howard was asked if the decision to file charges were for political gain he responded, "I would say that’s hogwash because if you look at our record we’ve done 40 cases against officers. We’ve done four cases where we asked for an arrest warrant prior to an indictment. I don’t think that anyone who looked at our record would simply say it was done for political reasons. But, I’m not surprised because the police union says that in every case," added Howard.
In an emotional press conference just last week, the Atlanta Police Union said it's the officers who are in need of support.
"We’re being attacked. These guys are brothers. We’re being attacked by Paul Howard. Our job is to serve and protect, we expect to be protected by our leaders and they’ve all failed us," said the union representative.
As for Howard, he says his goal is not to prevent officers from doing their job but to make sure those who break the law are held accountable.
"It was citizens that elected me, not the Atlanta Police Union. If you look at all of the District Attorney offices all across the country, you would see that we prosecute more officers than anybody, so I think it exemplifies that we feel the community's pain," added Howard.
