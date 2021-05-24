DOUGLAS COUNTY (CBS46)—In one of the first trials in Douglas County since the start of the pandemic, a jury convicted a man for trafficking heroin and cocaine.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Herman Braxton, 45, for trafficking large amounts of illegal drugs through Douglas County. The trial took place between May 17 and May 19.
According to the district attorney’s office, on May 8, 2019, an officer saw Braxton driving well below the speed limit on Interstate 20 westbound. Braxton was driving so slowly that traffic began to back up behind him, an official said.
“The officer caught up to Braxton, and when he did so Braxton changed lanes. The officer observed Braxton fail to maintain his lane of travel, and that the window tint was too dark, in violation of the law,” according to a district attorney spokesperson.
The officer pulled Braxton’s vehicle over on the side of the road, and in the process, the officer said he smelled an odor of marijuana coming from Braxton’s car. Moments later, the officer deployed a K-9 drug detection dog, which indicated the presence of drugs.
“When officers searched the vehicle, they found four ounces of heroin, four ounces of cocaine, and half-an-ounce of marijuana, as well as $5,800 in cash,” an official said.
“Sadly, Interstate 20 is a popular conduit to traffic and transport drugs between Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta,” District Attorney Racine said. “It’s not uncommon for our officers to find drugs in such large quantities as a result.”
Due to the amount of drugs in Braxton’s possession, he is facing up to a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years on the cocaine charge, a mandatory minimum of 25 years with a maximum of 30 years on the heroin charge, and up to 12 months for the marijuana.
His total possible sentence could be 61 years if the sentences are run consecutively. Braxton awaits sentencing at a later date.
Also, Braxton has an extensive criminal history in Alabama and was convicted of four aggravated assaults in four shootings, and an aggravated assault for striking a police officer with his vehicle.
