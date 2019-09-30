ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In October 2018, the U.S. Justice Department awarded the Fulton County District Attorney’s office a one-million-dollar grant for a cold case rape unit. Cleophus Ward, 38, is now the third person indicted thanks to that grant.
“We are going to be asking the courts, if he’s convicted, to give him a sentence which reflects what he’s done and that reflects a life sentence,” District Attorney Paul Howard told reporters.
Howard said on March 7th, 2000, Ward lured a 19-year-old Spelman College student into his car to rape her. The day after the assault, the victim underwent a rape kit. More than 18 years later, after the rape kit was finally tested, there was a match to Ward’s DNA.
“She’s an extremely strong woman,” said Juliana Peterson, senior assistant district attorney. “Of course, she was very glad to hear that finally there was going to be some closure in her case.”
Ward had already served time behind bars for raping other women and was released in 2017 before going back to prison on other charges.
“If he had not been indicted, he was scheduled to be released from prison in the year 2021,” Howard said. “So we believe he would have been out in the community preying on other women.”
Howard said the cold case rape unit is producing results. Three other suspected rapists are scheduled to go before a grand jury Tuesday. All of this comes after Grady Memorial Hospital turned over 1500 rape kits to the GBI for testing in 2015.
“The GBI was able to identify 156 defendants who had committed rapes in Fulton County,” Howard explained. “From those 156 cases, we have already been able to identify 40 serial rapists.”
Howard went on to say that his office is prioritizing cases by suspects who will be getting out of prison in the next 10 to 15 years.
