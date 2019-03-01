FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is pushing for changes regarding how repeat offenders are given bond.
He is asking Fulton County Magistrate Court Judges to adopt a new policy for release procedures.
Howard said too many dangerous defendants are being released on bond and this needs to stop.
"Many of our citizens are questioning not only the quality and the nature of the bonds but they also question the judicial officer who is granting the bond," said Howard.
Howard is asking that magistrates not allow bond for these additional 7 offenses:
- Armed Robbery
- Kidnapping
- Home Invasion 1st Degree
- Aggravated Stalking
- Motor Vehicle High Jacking
- Aircraft High Jacking
- Repeat Offenders who are charged with: Arson, Aggravated Assault & Burglary
