ATLANTA (CBS46) — Rapper DaBaby has been dropped from the upcoming Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta for recent remarks made about the LGBTQ+ community and HIV/AIDS at a recent concert.
DaBaby was recently dropped from Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Governors Ball in New York City for the same reason.
According to an article from CBS News, the fallout comes after DaBaby's comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 25.
"If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone light up," the rapper said onstage. He also asked for men there who did not perform oral sex on another man in the parking lot to raise their phones, according to the report.
DaBaby did make an apology on his Instagram account saying, in part, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comment about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."
Music Midtown said it will announce an update to its lineup soon. The two-day festival is scheduled for Sept. 18-19 at Piedmont Park.
