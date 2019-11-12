ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nearly 7,000 young undocumented immigrants are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that allows immigrants a chance at living and building their American dream.
However, if Trump's administration wins a legal battle to end the Obama-era protections, those same protected individuals may be deported to their "home" countries.
On November 11th the Supreme Court heard oral arguments that lasted more than an hour, on whether they would uphold the Trump administration's controversial decision in the fall of 2017 to dismantle DACA.
In Georgia more than 24,000 people benefit from the program. Right now those recipients are terrified not knowing what the future holds.
Gabriella Evers moved to Georgia when she was a young girl, she works and can have a license because of DACA.
“The living in fear is that feeling that is coming back, although you have DACA you know it’s not permanent, but it’s a safety blanket. But I may not have that so that’s fear of not having anything to rely on," says Evers.
A ruling isn’t expected until the Spring 2020.
