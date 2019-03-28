Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A Dacula man has pleaded guilty to hacking the Apple accounts of several professional athletes and musicians.
Kwamaine Jerell Ford, 27, hacked into the accounts, stole credit card numbers and then charged thousands of dollars worth of merchandise with the stolen numbers.
Ford targeted college and professional athletes, including NBA and NFL players. He obtained their information through various phishing schemes, beginning in May of 2015.
He posed as a customer service representative for Apple and was able to obtain crucial information. Dozens provided him information.
Ford was indicted on April 17, 2018 on six counts of wire fraud, computer fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
He pleaded guilty to one count of computer fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 24.
