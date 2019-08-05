Dallas residents concerned about lack of fire hydrants

DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) – Paulding County residents in an unincorporated part of Dallas told CBS46 their safety is at risk due to a lack of fire hydrants.
A recent fire destroyed a home, and neighbors said this just proves their point that more than a water line is needed.
“There’s no fire hydrant to hook into, the trucks come equipped with water, but once that water is off the truck, they have to drive to the end of the road, to the end of the highway, refill a truck, and come back and keep doing that back and forth,” one neighbor, Bruce Bishop said.
Last week, a house on Old Dallas Acworth Road North was struck by lightning, caught fire, and was destroyed.
“The neighbors have had enough, this is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Bishop added.
Residents have been asking for a water line for years.
Most use well water, and some people have personal water lines that goes to the county.
But that doesn’t include fire hydrants.
“Each time the fire truck left, they had nothing to fight it with, they just generally waited until the pumper truck got back,” said Gordon Dowis, another neighbor.
A Lieutenant with Paulding County Fire and Rescue said they train for these types of water shuttle operations, and that it’s standard procedure.
They also are aware of which areas are served by hydrants, and those that are not.
They have engines, tankers and portable water dump tanks in Paulding County especially equipped for these situations.
That Lieutenant told CBS46’s Melissa Stern the hydrant used during this particular shuttle operation was approximately 2,500 feet from the home. That’s about eight football fields away!
But he says at no time did crews run out of water.
“I’m not a fireman, but from just seeing what happened, as they have to go back and forth to refill, as they leave the scene to refill the fire increases, so I think they’re just not equipped with the fire hydrants and the water sources they need along our road,” added Bishop.
Bishop started a petition over the weekend.
“This concerns my safety, my home, my wellbeing, and I’m having to go out, knock on doors, try to get them to sign something, and I’m having to do the legwork to get something I feel that I already pay services for, and I think it’s a service I need,” Bishop said.
The Director of the Paulding County Water System said they need signatures from 70 percent of residents.
If they meet the numbers, the county must prioritize this with other petition requests.
Then it goes to the Water and Sewer Advisory Board, and to their Board of Commissioners.
Depending on the priority list and funding, it could still take months, even years, before construction work would begin.
“I think what bothers us is this neighborhood is old and established, we were here before the commercial shopping center at the end of our road, before the elementary school at the end of our road, and the two subdivisions that back up to all our properties…they all have water services and fire hydrants, and I’m glad they do, especially the school, but we kind of were left in a pocket,” said Bishop.
The Director of the Paulding County Water System said the developers installed that infrastructure as part of their development.
But Bishop said he wants the county to be proactive, and they just want the same services.
“Instead of saying we’re sorry about your neighbor’s loss, we’d love to help you out, instead it’s like well you want water? You’ve got to do this…and it’s a funding thing,” Bishop added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.