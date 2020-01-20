DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) A Dalton man was laid to rest on Sunday after he was killed in a trench collapse while working in North Carolina earlier this week.
According to CBS affiliate WBTV in Charlotte, Frank "Trey" Warren Thompson III, 42, of Dalton, passed away on Wednesday from injuries he sustained in a trench collapsed at a gas station construction site.
WBTV also says four construction workers became trapped after the trench collapsed. While three of the workers were rescued within an hour, Thompson did not make it out alive.
Thompson posted to Facebook on January 13, saying he was "Carolina bound for the work week!" He is survived by his wife and son.
His funeral was held Sunday at West Hill Cemetery in Dalton.
