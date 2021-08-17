MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) — Tropical Depression Fred is making its presence felt as CBS46 is starting to receive damage reports from the southern part of our viewing area.
The National Weather Service is reporting damage in the area of Rocky Mount, Ga. in Meriwether County.
There are reports of several very large trees down across Coleman Creek Circle associated with a radar confirmed tornadic circulation according to an emergency manager in that area.
There are no confirmed reports of tornadoes at this time, however, that could change as NWS surveyors go to these affected areas later Tuesday.
Stay with CBS46 for the latest information throughout the day.
