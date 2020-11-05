Chamblee Police say a damaged gas main has caused shut downs at the Shallowford Rd exit and the bridge on I-85 in DeKalb County.
A HERO unit has the southbound exit ramp completely blocked.
The Northeast Expressway is still open, but the turnaround southbound to northbound is shut down. Road closures are expected to last 8-10 hours.
"A contractor was installing guard rails when they damaged a natural gas main near Shallowford Road and I-85 in Atlanta; however, Atlanta Gas Light crews are now on the scene working with first responders to safely make repairs," says a spokesperson for Southern Company.
