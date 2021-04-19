Parents in one metro Atlanta neighborhood were shocked to find out that a home was raided for large amounts edible drugs disguised as candies.
“I have teenage boys and I wouldn’t want that around my boys period,” said Irinda Gaston.
“So yeah that’s an issue with me,” said Gaston addeed. According to Atlanta Police, a Crime Stoppers tip led them to conduct a months long investigation before serving a warrant and seizing over a thousand edible drugs along with a rifle at the southwest Atlanta home.
Pictures show the drugs look like many grocery candy.
Experts in teenage drug rehabilitation said these types of drugs are very dangerous to kids.
“The average THC content in the 90s was roughly 4-5 percent and a lot of THC products now have 60, 70, 80, 90 percent concentrates and so these kids that are abusing these products go from 0-60 really quick,” said Matt Meyer program Director at The Insight Program.
Along with the drugs, three men where arrested at the house near many family homes. The packaging on the seized drugs had names of "Do-Weedos" and "Trips-Ahoy;" something the experts say is not an accident.
“Much like the tobacco industry 30, 40, 50 years ago when they had these cartoon characters that were clearly made to market towards younger generations, and I think with THC products that are so potent and so addictive the same thing is starting to happen in terms of their marketing packages,” said Meyer.
