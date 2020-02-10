ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After a weekend of snow and rain, the ground around the area can't hold any more water and heavy rain likely over the next 24 hours; flash flooding is a very dangerous risk for residents of metro Atlanta and northern Georgia.
The heavy rain is expected to last for most of the next 24 hours and the areas at highest risk of flash flooding will be those north of I-20 and west of I-85.
Here's a look at the expected rainfall totals through 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Many areas could see five or more inches of rain over the next 24-36 hours. This could prove catastrophic for parts of metro Atlanta and the northern suburbs. Many creeks, rivers, and streams are already close to their banks and this much additional rain could yield major problems for many in the area.
The heavy rain is expected to start this afternoon and become heavy throughout the rest of the day and through Tuesday morning. Here's a look at future radar of when the rain could get to your area and how heavy it may be.
As the rain begins, remember the differences between a flood watch and a flood warning. A flood watch means conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring. There's also a flash flood warning which means a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If a flood warning or flash flood warning is issued, get to higher ground immediately if you live in a low lying area.
Also, don't drive into flooded areas. It takes just 12 inches of water to move most cars and just two feet of rushing water can move SUVs and trucks. Here's more information on flood safety from Weather.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.