BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mother is pleading with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office to have officers patrol a dangerous intersection near an elementary school where her child attends.
The hazardous intersection is located at Freeman Brock and Dee Kennedy Road near Bramlett Elementary.
Samantha Johnson said her 11-year-old, who goes to the elementary school, was nearly hit by a truck flying through as he was getting off his school bus.
“I have tried to get police patrol out here, during the afternoon, at least, to try to prevent a bus from getting hit. I know the kindergarten, Pre-k, smaller kids, it probably traumatized them,” Johnson said.
Johnson is concerned that a small child will get injured or killed on the hilly roadway due to vehicles speeding through.
“They fly, no one goes the speed limit, which is 45,” Johnson said.
After further investigation, the Barrow County Sheriff, Jud Smith, pulled records and said they’ve had four wrecks in the last three years at this intersection.
“As far as a problem area, or problem road, I wouldn’t consider it a major problem, no,” said Sheriff Smith.
He also shared statistics from the last three years which show they’ve had several traffic stops along that road and intersection, and many citations.
“We try to be visible,” added Sheriff Smith.
Smith added it’s just not possible for a small department to have the money or resources to have someone there every single day.
“We answer about 70,000 calls for service a year in the county, so having a deputy just for that intersection every single day is just not feasible,” Sheriff Smith said, “I understand her plight, I really do, and I can sympathize, I have a child, too.”
The School District said there are many people who do not follow the rules of the road, so they train their drivers in defensive driving skills.
Sheriff Smith said they are looking into putting cameras on the buses to catch people who aren’t following the laws of the road. That way they have eyes on the roads at all times.
