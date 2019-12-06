DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several schools in Dekalb county were placed on lock down after a patient, who threatened to 'shoot up' schools, escaped from a mental facility.
Right before noon, a patient walked away from Peachford Hospital in Dunwoody without being properly discharged.
Authorities said, the patient was admitted to the hospital several days ago after making threats to “shoot up” schools.
Officials locked down the following schools due to the threat: Peachtree Charter Middle School, Chestnut Elementary Charter School, Dunwoody Elementary School, Dunwoody High School and Vanderlyn Elementary School.
Police are searching for the 29-year-old male patient who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and carrying a brown paper bag.
Around 3 p.m. Dunwoody police located the patient and he was immediately taken into custody.
If you see anyone matching the description, please call 911.
