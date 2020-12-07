Coweta County deputies are searching for a man named Tom Hill after they say he shot at members of the agency Monday morning.
Around 4 a.m. deputies responded to a dispute on the 100 block of Boy Scout Road. According to the agency, Hill had been at the location but was nowhere to be found when they arrived.
While canvassing the area in search of Hill deputies located a stolen vehicle from Carroll County. While returning to the site of the dispute deputies encountered Hill while on a walking path in the woods.
Hill responded to the encounter by firing at least one shot towards deputies. He then ran off and has yet to resurface.
A perimeter has been set up around the area as deputies hope to apprehend the suspect. Hill is considered armed and dangerous, and has warrants out of Heard County for aggravated assault.
Law enforcement strongly advises anyone who may spot Hill to not approach him, but instead call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.