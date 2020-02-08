ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) With the wicked winter blast dumping several inches of snow on north Georgia and metro Atlanta, police and sheriff's departments across the area are warning of dangerous road conditions.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Captain Jay Baker talked with CBS46 News about the alarming number of car crashes that have happened in the county in just the past few hours.
SLIDESHOW: Snow on North Georgia roads!
A multiple vehicle crash in the county closed Highway 140 at Mount Crest Drive.
Highway 140 is shut down at mount crest drive for multiple accidents and vehicles in the roadway. If you are home please do not get out and start driving. Road conditions are getting very bad.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) February 8, 2020
The Dalton Police Department also took to social media to alert residents of the treacherous driving conditions.
Please avoid any unnecessary travel. If you must be on the roads, slow down and allow extra space between your car and others and allow extra room for stopping. Remember bridges can ice before roads. Weather should warm up later to help the roads. pic.twitter.com/ESasHuiV4P— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 8, 2020
TRAFFIC ALERT - It’s a winter wonderland out there with a lot of snow coming down. We are seeing slushy accumulation on the roads. Public Works is out working to keep roads cleared but especially on secondary roads there is icy slush. pic.twitter.com/2NdoyR48Yl— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 8, 2020
The Roswell Police Department is advising drivers involved in minor accidents to fill out the DDS - 190 form. RPD is not responding due to call volume and road conditions.
The department also listed a few road closures as well:
ROAD CLOSINGS:
- -Cox Rd at Fire Station #6
- -Lakeside at Ansley Dr.
- -Hembree Rd from Chaffin to Oak Knoll
ALERTS:
- -Houze Rd is Impassable
- -2300 area of Holcomb Bridge Rd is Impassable
The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office says the following roads are impassable: Cavender Creek Rd, Town Creek Church Rd, Calhoun Rd, Crown Mtn Dr, Morrison Moore Pkwy (east and west), N. Grove St, Auraria Rd, Burnt Stand, S. Chestatee, Hwy 52 W, Red Oak Flats, Hwy 400.
We've also seen several tweets from north Georgia residents showing the treacherous travel conditions.
There is no other story in Atlanta right now. #snow pic.twitter.com/Cf73YscO9c— jayewatson (@jayewatson) February 8, 2020
East Cherokee Dr is shut down at Hwy 5 (Ball Ground side) and Cumming Hwy. pic.twitter.com/9ihZWv2Ayf— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) February 8, 2020
More tough sledding! this is a look at I-85 in Gwinnett County. BE CAREFUL! #gawx #weather MORE: https://t.co/fSDuuq48xi pic.twitter.com/aM5DL0dZMt— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2020
Butterworth Rd at Hwy 5 in Canton. pic.twitter.com/lSkpU3WfV4— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) February 8, 2020
.@iyanilenicetv is out in Ellijay, surveying the roads in Gilmer County | They're horrible! #gawx #weather MORE: https://t.co/7a7TrM9bdP pic.twitter.com/zrS5sFTgzR— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2020
There have been multiple north Georgia law enforcement departments that have advised residents to stay off the roadways.
If you do not have to travel, please don't!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.