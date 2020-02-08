ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) With the wicked winter blast dumping several inches of snow on north Georgia and metro Atlanta, police and sheriff's departments across the area are warning of dangerous road conditions.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Captain Jay Baker talked with CBS46 News about the alarming number of car crashes that have happened in the county in just the past few hours.

A multiple vehicle crash in the county closed Highway 140 at Mount Crest Drive. 

The Dalton Police Department also took to social media to alert residents of the treacherous driving conditions. 

The Roswell Police Department is advising drivers involved in minor accidents to fill out the DDS - 190 form. RPD is not responding due to call volume and road conditions.

The department also listed a few road closures as well:

ROAD CLOSINGS:

  • -Cox Rd at Fire Station #6
  • -Lakeside at Ansley Dr.
  • -Hembree Rd from Chaffin to Oak Knoll

ALERTS:

  • -Houze Rd is Impassable
  • -2300 area of Holcomb Bridge Rd is Impassable

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office says the following roads are impassable: Cavender Creek Rd, Town Creek Church Rd, Calhoun Rd, Crown Mtn Dr, Morrison Moore Pkwy (east and west), N. Grove St, Auraria Rd, Burnt Stand, S. Chestatee, Hwy 52 W, Red Oak Flats, Hwy 400.

We've also seen several tweets from north Georgia residents showing the treacherous travel conditions.

There have been multiple north Georgia law enforcement departments that have advised residents to stay off the roadways.

If you do not have to travel, please don't!

