DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dangerous sink hole left one resident hopeless after trying to reach DeKalb County for several months.
Joe Cerone tells CBS46 that he couldn’t get a return call or an email from DeKalb County for the dangerous sinkhole in front of his home.
“I just noticed how much larger it was getting by the month,” said Cerone.
He noticed the sink hole started to form in May. He then reached out to the county multiple times.
“I called about 15 times, and I’ve sent about 12 emails,” Cerone said.
A spokesman for the county said according to their records, they talked to Cerone on October 16th to confirm the schedule for repairs.
“It’s very concerning and in every letter that I sent to DeKalb County I put in bold letters that you must take liability if anyone is to be injured. I have no idea if that will actually do anything, but I wanted something in writing,” added Cerone.
His biggest concern is Halloween is days away and kids are attracted to their festive decorations.
“We tend to go a little overboard,” he joked, “One of my neighbors said that a cat fell in it, and they had to help the cat out, so as we get closer to Halloween, in the dark, and with them trick-or-treating, I just get very concerned that a kid will trip, or a leg will fall into it, or someone will get hurt.”
So he took it upon himself to put up a “slow down” sign and an orange cone to protect the kids in his neighborhood.
“I put this here to block it because I think within a week or so, the cone will be too small to cover the hole if it gets bigger,” said Cerone.
CBS46 reached out to DeKalb County, and within hours they immediately sent out crews from Roads and Drainage. They put a metal plate over the hole and patched up the area.
A spokesman for DeKalb County said the site was inspected on July 26. Pipe and street repairs were placed on the schedule for mid-November.
“You’re my last hope to get a response,” said Cerone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.