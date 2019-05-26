HALL Co (CBS46) -- It has been a dangerous holiday weekend already on the water for boaters in Georgia.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Saturday and Sunday they responded to 8 boating injuries, 16 calls of boating under the influence, one boating fatality and two drownings.
Two of the deaths were at Lake Lanier.
Thirty-year-old Reginald Whitehead of Perry, Ga, fell from a personal watercraft into the lake Saturday night while he was waiting for a family member to back down the boat ramp. Whitehead was not wearing a personal floatation device and could not swim. Two people tried to save him but could not.
Just after midnight Saturday, Hall County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home after family members found 61-year-old Michael Thompson in the water by his boat dock. He had drowned. They believe his death was an accident.
