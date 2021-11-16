ATLANTA (CBS46) — A metro-Atlanta boarding school reaches a settlement with nearly 2 dozen former students who claim they were victims of sexual abuse that happened decades ago.
50-year-old Tim Lee will never forget what he said happened to him 35 years ago while at the Darlington School in Rome.
He said he was sexually abused decades ago by English teacher and dorm parent Roger Stifflemire.
“I had a dream of him coming in my room and kissing me or doing something to my mouth and I always pushed that off like it was a bad dream or something. And then it wasn’t until like three or four people shared that they woke up with Stifflemire kissing them,” Lee said.
The abuse allegedly happened between 1977 and 1988. Lee and about 20 other victims allege that Stifflemire used his authority and influence to abuse them both on and off campus.
“The bulk of it was pressure for him to be sexual with me and through intimidation, manipulation, blackmail, threatening to expel me. It was two nights a week for two years,” Lee said.
Stifflemire denies the allegations and was never charged due to a statute of limitations.
“By the time these allegations came out front and center in the public, the criminal statute of limitations had expired,” Attorney Darren Penn said.
Still, the Darlington School reached a financial settlement with the victims who have come forward. The school released a statement saying, “the abuse suffered was abhorrent, and we are truly sorry for the pain these men feel because of their time under our care.”
“They have committed, and they have pledged to continue to help these Darlington survivors to help them heal,” Penn said.
The settlement provides some level of justice for lee and the other victims who fear they will never truly overcome what happened.
“I truly would not want to be in that man’s shoes. I’ll just put it that way. I would not want his life for anything. Do I want to see him in handcuffs, absolutely,” Lee said.
CBS46 reached out to Stifflemire’s attorney and he had no comment. It should also add that lee believes that Darlington is a safe place today.
