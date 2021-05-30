The dream home for Star Wars fans is now on the market in Texas. But the path to the dark side is not cheap.
Known as "The Darth Vader House," the 7,000 square-foot home in Houston's West University Place subdivision has a listing price of $4,300,000. The nickname comes from the exterior's resemblance to the helmet of the famed Star Wars villain.
With an 18,000 square foot lot, the force is strong with this one.
The median lot square feet for West University Place is 7,500 -- just about the size of this home. Home values in the area range between $805,000 and $2.7 million -- far, far away from this price tag.
The house was built in 1992 and features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a four-car garage.
The listing by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty also boasts the contemporary home's open rooms, ample closets, versatile living spaces and massive windows.
So the dark side may not be so dark after all.
