DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have identified the suspect who allegedly broke into a vehicle in Gwinnett County; however, they need the public's help in locating him.
Gwinnett County Police told CBS46, a personally-owned dash camera captured a man breaking into and stealing a purse from an SUV on February 16.
The theft happened on the 3800 block of Venture Drive in unincorporated Duluth.
After further investigation, authorities have identified the suspect to be 31-year-old Jose Santiago. Police say Santiago has four active warrants for his arrest.
The charges are for Entering Motor Vehicle, Criminal Trespass, and Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree.
Authorities urge Santiago to turn himself into the Gwinnett County Jail.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts, we urge them to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
