GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A teenage driver was attacked and dragged down Highway 316 after a road rage incident that was caught on dashcam video.
Police say the incident started when the other driver passed the teen on the right shoulder and swerved in front of his vehicle causing an accident. The video shows the other driver get out of his vehicle and approach the teen's driver's side window. The teen told police the man then punched him in the face, snatched his car keys and returned to his vehicle.
The teen got out of his car and approached the man’s driver’s side window holding a baseball bat, but dropped it when the driver reached out of his window, grabbed him and put him in a headlock. The driver then sped away, dragging the teen alongside his vehicle.
The teen was able to free himself after being dragged down the road for nearly a half mile. Police arrested Emmitt Grubbs of Gwinnett County. He has been charged with aggravated assault and hit and run among other charges. No injuries were reported. Watch the full video below.
