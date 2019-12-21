ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The mall mayhem has already began, even as Lenox Square stands closed for the night.
Just hours earlier, crowds of frantic shoppers rushed through, snagging last-minute gifts in these final days leading up to Christmas.
Friday's hustle-and-bustle was only a small taste, as the real shopping nightmare starts Saturday, in what is known by the National Retail Federation as the busiest shopping day of the entire year: Super Saturday.
An estimated 148 million people will be shopping Saturday. The really scary part: that is up from last year's number of 134 million.
All hope is not lost, however, with mall holiday hours offering some small reprieve. With doors opening as early as 8am, shopping early is the way to go.
Be sure to look for the full schedule on CBS46 before heading out to Lenox Square this weekend.
