Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As many as 1.3 million people may have had personal information exposed after a data breach at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Among the people affected include some current and former faculty, students, staff and student applicants.
According to officials at Georgia Tech, the database was accessed by an unknown outside entity.
The cybersecurity team is currently conducting a forensic investigation to determine what was taken from the system.
Those affected will be contacted as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.