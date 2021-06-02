ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The FBI says there were more than 400,000 background checks for firearm purchases in Georgia during the first five months of 2021.
According to the data, that's an increase from the same time in 2020.
There's a continuing increase in gun sales as well, according to the experts at TacticalGear.com.
The group uses FBI NICS data for their estimates, which show the estimated number of gun sales in the beginning of this year, passed the numbers the same time last year.
Gun owners in metro Atlanta told CBS46 , those numbers don't surprise them.
"That's something everybody heard about, it's impacting everybody with increase on ammo sales and increase in gun sales," Charles, a gun owner, said outside of a metro Atlanta gun range.
But why the increase?
According to Tactical Gear experts, there are several reasons, including the start of the pandemic and gun control.
Their experts also said 40% of firearms sold in the nation last year were bought by first time gun owners.
