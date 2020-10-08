DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In less than two weeks DeKalb County teachers and students could start heading back to the classroom for in person learning.
But for some, the phased in plan is being met with mixed feelings.
“Most sane people would never play Russian roulette with their lives and that’s what opening those school doors mean,” said Verdaillia Turner with the Georgia Federation of Teachers. “Our lives are on the line here, this is life or death and nobody should be put in the position to choose between their life and their livelihood here, we’re talking about educators here,” added Turner.
The district will begin Phase Two of its tentative reopening process October 19. The hybrid plan calls for two days of in-person instruction and three days virtual. Phase Three of the plan will begin on November 2nd, it calls for a full 5 days of in-person learning. The district says the move comes as coronavirus cases continue to trend downward, and their teachers who welcome the idea of going back.
“I think the fact that we’re going back is fantastic and I’m ready,” said long-time educator Tim Ryan.
Ryan says virtual learning has been difficult for him and other teachers. In many cases the process has left some students lagging behind.
“There's probably 10 to to 12% that have not even come to school yet, meaning when I say come to school they have not logged on virtually because of resource issues or no internet at home,” added Ryan.
He believes in-person learning will help those students catch up, but he admits most teachers are not in support as many are worried about their own safety.
“I know I'm all for it but I can tell you there are a lot of people who are not."
The district says the phased in plan is dependent on coronavirus infection rates, so if cases increase they will not reopen. They also ask families to keep in mind that they will have the option of continuing virtual learning.
