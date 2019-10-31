AUBURN, Ala. (CBS46) -- The stepdaughter of UFC Championship heavyweight fighter Walt Harris was reported missing a week ago, still no one has heard from the 19-year-old college student.
Aniah Blanchard was reported missing on October 24th. She is described as having a light complexion, is 5'6", weighs around 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Blanchard's father, fellow UFC athlete Jon Jones and UFC President Dana White have pooled together an $80,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction in Blanchard's disappearance.
"We ask that if you would like to donate to the reward fund call Crime Stoppers during work hours at 334-215-7867 for instructions," said a Crime Stoppers spokesperson.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers tip line at 215-7687 or visit www.215STOP.com.
