COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- After reports from TMZ Friday that gospel and R&B singer Kelly Price had gone missing, her daughter claimed that she was not missing.
Price's daughter did say that her mother had COVID-19 and had been hospitalized but reported that she was otherwise fine.
"We have received multiple inquiries about the missing person case of Kelly Price," said the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. They also added that they do not have an active investigation on this case at this time.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
