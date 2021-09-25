ATLANTA (CBS46) -- City-wide, murders are up over the last two years.
One of the latest homicide victims is a father of two, killed outside of his own home on September 16th.
"He was so happy and joyous and laughed. He laughed all the time. That laugh is contagious," said Diamond Glover about her father, Jerry Glover JR.
The Atlanta Police report says the victim, now identified by family as Glover, was found just after 11PM, shot several times.
"I've been strong but I'm hurt and I'm heartbroken at the loss of our father in such a tragic way," said Diamond Glover.
She says her father was an entrepreneur who's goal was to pass on his skills to his children.
"He taught me how to be independent. He worked very closely with my little brother. They were business partners. He was showing him how to be a strong black man in society."
As of Saturday night, no one has been charged or arrested for the crime. "It's very hurtful that no one's been arrested or found and we don't have any leads," said Glover.
According to data from APD ending on September 11th, murders city wide are up 16-percent from 2020 and 64-percent from 2019. Aggravated assaults are also up.
"We need to put the guns down," said Glover.
Crime stoppers is offering up to two-thousand dollars for information about the case. You can call and leave an anonymous tip: 404-577-8477.
