ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – David Perdue, a bold conservative running for Governor of Georgia, announced he supports a referendum on Buckhead cityhood Thursday.
“Georgians are fed up that elected officials continue to stand by and do nothing as their communities are torn apart by violent criminals. In Democrat-run cities like Atlanta, many people have been forced to live in fear after repeated carjackings, shootings, and armed robberies in their once-safe neighborhoods,” said David Perdue. “I fully support giving the people of Buckhead a vote on cityhood and trust the voters to make the right decision. It’s time for Brian Kemp to stop running from this issue and tell Georgians where he stands.”
The topic has divided residents of Atlanta: whether the affluent Buckhead community should separate from the city of Atlanta and create its own city.
Supporters of the move cite an increase in crime in their community and they blame a lack of leadership.
Members of Georgia’s House Governmental Affairs Committee heard testimony back in October on a bill that allowed people who live within the Buckhead community to vote in November of 2022 whether to split from Atlanta.
