CLAXTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new program by the Trump Administration will help rural Georgia communities stay connected by providing high-speed internet access.
On Saturday, U.S. Senator David Perdue and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the Trump Administration’s new Broadband ReConnect Program.
The Broadband ReConnect Program furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs of construction, improvement, or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas, according to the press release.
To date, USDA has invested more than $529 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure which will create or improve connectivity for rural customers.
