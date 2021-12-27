MIAMI (CBS46) — If you were hoping to get a look behind the scenes as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to take on the Michigan Wolverines this Friday in the Orange Bowl — you're out of luck.
Despite promising access to members of credentialed media, including CBS46, the College Football Playoff sent out a notice Monday morning that it is no longer mandatory for teams to provide access to practices this week.
Georgia and Michigan both decided to close their practices Monday and Tuesday, citing COVID concerns. Pool photos and video will be provided by both teams, but reporters are no longer allowed.
Georgia arrived to Barry University, where the team will be practicing this week, just after 1 p.m. Monday. CBS46 was there as the team buses arrived, but were unable to enter the practice facility due to the change in rules.
CBS46 sports reporter Emily Gagnon and reporter Adam Murphy will have comprehensive coverage of the Dawgs from Miami throughout the week, live on CBS46.
The Bulldogs face the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
