MIAMI (CBS46) — Throughout the week, CBS46 has taken you on tours of must-see places in Miami before watching the Dawgs in the Orange Bowl.
But, there is only one way to really see the city of Miami — on the water, of course. And in a speedboat named Thriller.
"We deliver a thrill to everyone visiting Miami," said Ana Breuer, manager of Thriller Speedboat.
For just $40, you can check out the sights of South Florida at up to 40 mph with beautiful views of legendary South Beach, Downtown Miami, and even multi-million dollar homes on Star Island, including that of Carman Electra.
With the College Football Playoff in town, there are plenty of fans on board.
"As long as the winner of that game beats Bama, I don’t care," said Bob Brutans, a tourist visiting the area. "Beat Bama!"
If this Friday's matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines is anywhere near as exciting as a ride on the Thriller, we're in for one heck of a game.
"Obviously we are rooting for Michigan," said some fans we ran into.
"We’re going with Georgia because we stay there too," said Adrian Jones, who is from Atlanta. "That being said, congratulations for Michigan for showing up!"
The Bulldogs and Wolverines kickoff Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Orange Bowl from Miami Gardens.
