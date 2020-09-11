DAWSON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A joint effort by the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services, and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, were able to locate a man reported missing near the Hike Inn Trail near Amicalola Lodge.
A man was reportedly walking the Hike Inn Trail Wednesday evening when he ran out of water and his phone died about one mile from the main road. Crews searched for the missing man late into the night, but were unable to locate him.
Dawson County Fire pointed authorities to the last location the missing man's phone was pinged, where they located a number of items identified as belonging to him. The Hall County Sheriff's Office was contacted for assistance, and K9 units were soon dispatched.
K9 Bella managed to locate the missing hiker about 300 yards from the main trail, alive and in stable condition.
