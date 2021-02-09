The Federal Bureau of Investigations announced another Georgia arrest connected to the violence at the Capitol on January. 6.
According to agents, Benjamin H. Torre, 23, of Dawsonville, GA, was arrested Tuesday morning for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Charging documents released by the U.S. Attorney’s office reported agents received an email tip from someone alleging Torre was inside the Capitol the day of the riot.
According to the FBI, the tipster wrote that Torre works in Dawsonville and lives in Gainesville. The tipster allegedly told the FBI, Torre admitted to other people that he was at the Capitol and entered the Capitol building the day of the violence.
Agents investigated and learned Torre was tagged in a picture posted on Instagram on October 24, 2020, which showed a boat with a large “Trump 2020” flag, according to the charging documents.
The charging documents stated agents interviewed Torre on January 21 at his home, with his parents present. During the interview, agents wrote Torre “admitted that he entered the Capitol Building.”
“Torre stated that he drove to Washington, D.C., with his parents on January 4, 2021.”
The FBI wrote Torre stated he did not go to the rally as part of a group because he is a “Patriot”.
Torre, according to the FBI, said he “attended the Stop the Steal Rally, during which time he heard President Trump tell the crowd to peacefully march to the Capitol.”
The complaint said Torre told agents when he got to the Capitol, he entered the building through a broken window.
Once Torre allegedly entered the building, he reportedly told agents Capitol police did not try to stop him and he “nodded at the officers and continued into the building.”
The FBI reported Torre said he went into a conference room while inside of the Capitol and he saw a line of police officers. During the encounter with the officers, the FBI allege Torre told the officers “we are here in support of you and we back the blue.”
Torre, according to the FBI, said he left the building and he did not do any damage while inside of the Capitol.
Torre had an initial appearance scheduled at the Northern District of Georgia Tuesday afternoon.
Torre’s arrest comes as the FBI announced a Milton teen was also arrested in connection the violence inside of the Capitol.
